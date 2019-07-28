Paris Community Theatre will hold auditions at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for the second show in its 2019-20 season line-up, the musical “The Wizard of Oz.”
“PCT is proud to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the classic MGM film by bringing it to life on the Plaza Theatre stage,” said the show’s director and PCT managing director, Josh Maxwell. “We have roles available for the whole family, from kids to grandparents. My goal is a cast of 30 to 40 people of all ages. It will depend on how much the production team thinks we can accommodate, and nothing would thrill me more than an incredibly diverse cast. It will all depend on who shows up at auditions.”
According to Maxwell, singing and non-singing roles are available. All audition materials will be provided and those who audition need attend only one evening. Auditions will take place at Paris First United Methodist’s Youth and Ministry Building, 322 Lamar Ave.
This stage production is based on the 1939 film starring Judy Garland and directed by Victor Fleming and will feature all of the familiar characters and dialogue and songs as well as a few new musical numbers and characters drawn from the original books. The play was adapted for England’s Royal Shakespeare Company with new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. This local production features musical direction by Sydney Young, choreography by Danielle McKee and production design by Maxwell and Sarah Stogner-Dickinson.
The shows debuts Oct. 11, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.