Bulletin Board

TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Mark Davenport will discuss Camp Brave Heart-Cypress Basin Hospice Inc.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 2 p.m., Signing; 5 p.m. Happy Age.
Blood Drive: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Paris Regional Medical Center, 865 Deshong Drive, Lewis Hall; call 903-737-1397 for an appointment.
Robb Holladay the Balloon Guy: 2 p.m., City Square gymnasium, behind Oak Park Methodist Church, 2515 Bonham St., ages 5 to 12.
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.