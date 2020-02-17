The Texas Department of Transportation has announced planned road work in Delta, Lamar and Red River counties. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues.
Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones.They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Highway 82, Red River County: From FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.
Highway 82, Lamar County: From Clarksville Street to Red River County Line. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
Highway 82, Red River County: From Lamar County Line to Highway 37. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
Highway 271, Lamar County: From FM 1499 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.
Highway 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: From the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.
