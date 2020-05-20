Brandon Edward LeBeau of Talco is free on $4,000 bond after his arrest by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, which worked with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
LeBeau, 28, was arrested Monday after the agencies executed a search warrant in Titus County. The warrant stemmed from a theft deputies were investigating at a business in Deport on Sunday. Store video surveillance showed suspects removing over $7,200 in cash and merchandise from the business without the owner’s knowledge.
After the search warrant was executed at LeBeau’s residence, he was later arrested by Titus County deputies. He was taken to the county jail, where he was arraigned and bonded out.
The investigation is ongoing with other arrests expected, according to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.