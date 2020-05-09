CLARKSVILLE — Nursing home residents have had to deal with being cut off from their families since the beginning of the pandemic. In order to prevent a virulent spread of the coronavirus, all nursing homes in the area shut their doors to the public and allowed loved ones of residents to visit with each other through video and phone calls and talking through windows.
Amber Hendrix, whose mother, Mary Brumbalow, is currently a resident at Focus Health Care in Clarksville, has had to experience this first hand.
“When all this started, they were able to raise the window up I think 6 inches but then they had to close it all the way. I would just sit up close to it and talk loud to her. I haven’t gone to visit her a lot because it’s so hard seeing her cry,” Hendrix said.
As an outgoing, fun-loving person, the shutdown has taken a toll on Brumbalow.
“In general, she is funny, the nurses joke around with her cause they love her sense of humor and she is kind hearted. Since all this has happened, she seems lonely and depressed,” Hendrix said.
The hardest thing Brumbalow has had to deal with is not being able to physically interact with her family, who are extremely important to her. To occupy her time while away from her family, Brumbalow has been interacting with her neighbors and being entertained by the generosity of the community.
“I think she is still able to talk with her friends inside. They do bingo, which she loves. They have a guy come out and sing to them. He does it outside with them all sitting 6 feet apart,” Hendrix said.
Focus Health Care has been in constant contact with Hendrix as the shut down has continued with updates as to their policy changes and the residents’ conditions.
“It’s very hard not being able to go in and see her. It’s very emotional. I just pray for all this to be over soon and be able to hug her soon,” Hendrix said.
Red River County currently has five confirmed cases of Covid-19. Although this number is low, the shutdown is expected to continue until most of the disease has passed from the area.
