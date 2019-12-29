Students from Paris Independent School District’ Crockett Intermediate School and Paris Junior High School combined to compete and they captured second place in the 15AAAA Academic UIL Invitational Meet. Paris students garnered 1040 points, just 187 points behind Pleasant Grove who placed first.  Winners by event and grade level include:  

Art Memory

Fifth-grade: Joana Ramirez, 1st; Stephanie Preston-McGrew, 2nd; Piper Kyle, 3rd; Karsyn Rancher, 6th. 

Sixth-grade: Lindsey Holleman, 2nd-tie; Mary Jane Torres, 2nd-tie; Cora Cass, 3rd; Blake Tabangcora, 6th.

Seventh-grade:  Anna Grace Blassingame, 1st; Nicole Octavio, 2nd; Amy Rodriguez, 3rd; Emma Cole, 4th.  

Eighth-grade: Madeline Green, 1st; Stephanie Ramirez, 2nd; Addison Andrew, 3rd; Ava Fitzgerald, 4th; Faith Hicks, 5th. 

Calculator

Sixth-grade: Nick Larue, 1st; Nolan Hamer, 2nd; Mason Miller, 3rd.

Seventh-grade: Tatiana Patt, 4th; Kimariah Thomas-Yates, 5th.

Eighth-grade: Luke De la Garza, 1st; Alexandra Mendoza, 3rd. 

Chess Puzzles

Fifth-grade: Akshay Bacharianda, 3rd; Eli Allen, 6th.   

Eighth-grade: Preston Thompson, 1st; Kelton Varner, 3rd. 

Dictionary Skills

Sixth-grade: Issac Barrios, 5th; Kedan Adamson, 6th  

Seventh-grade: Virginia Acosta, 3rd; Nicole Octavio, 6th. 

Eighth-grade: Dakenzi Robinson, 5th; Jasmine Franklin, 6th. 

Editorial Writing

Sixth-grade: Emmi Severson, 2nd; Matilyn Wolfe, 5th.  

Seventh-grade: Makenzie Besteman, 1s. 

Eighth-grade: Peyton Cook, 3rd; Destinee Gunn, 4th. 

Impromptu Speaking

Sixth-grade: Kyra Hickle, 6th. 

Seventh-grade: Avery Anthony, 1st; Kaylon Perkins, 5th; Abby Polak, 6th. 

Listening Skills

Fifth-grade: Abigail Harper, 2nd; Emma Cheatwood, 3rd; Riley Nealms, 6th.  

(6th grade) - April Medina, 1st; Mali Brockman, 3rd; Ciara Mahan, 4th-tie.  

Seventh-grade: Abby Polak, 1st; Grant Frierson, 6th-tie  (8th grade) Alexis West, 5th. 

Maps, Graphs & Charts

Fifth-grade: Cale Boswell, 6th.  

Sixth-grade: Israel Nimley, 5th.  

Eighth-grade: Jaxon Bell, 1st; Sophie Smallwood, 2nd; Alexis West, 4th. 

Mathematic

Sixth-grade: Colton Davila, 3rd; Blake Tabangcora, 6th.  

Seventh-grade: Matthew Roland, 1st; Isaiah Hampton, 2nd; Nahima Ortiz, 4th. 

Eighth-grade: Preston Thompson, 1st; Luke De la Garza, 2nd. 

Modern Oratory

Sixth-grade: Kamal Washington, 4th. 

Seventh-grade: Virginia Acosta, 1st; Avery Anthony, 4th. 

Eighth-grade: Mazy Frierson, 5th; Rosemary Chavez, 6th. 

Music Memory

Sixth-grade: Miles Lindsey, 1st. 

Number Sense

Fifth-grade: Akshay Bacharianda, 3rd; Eli Allen, 5th.  

Sixth-grade: Clary Biard, 1st; Ian Johnson, 2nd; Nolan Hamer, 3rd.  

Seventh-grade: Anna Grace Blassingame, 1st; Hannah Newberry, 3rd; Matthew Roland, 4th.  

Eighth-grade: Luke De la Garza, 1st; Chase Lamb, 5th. 

Oral Reading

Fifth-grade: Caroline Gillem, 4th-tie; Hannah Cunningham, 4th-tie; Kaylee Morgan, 6th.  

Seventh-grade: Caleb Echols, 2nd; Grant Frierson, 3rd, Virginia Acosta, 6th.  

Eighth-grade: Anderson Bunch, 1st; Ava Fitzgerald, 3rd. 

Ready Writing

Fifth-grade: Hannah Cunningham, 1st; Caroline Gillem, 2nd, Alexis Ketron, 4th. 

Sixth-grade: Zahra Tapia, 6th 

Seventh-grade: Cate Biard, 4th. 

Science

Seventh-grade: Gavin Avery, 2nd; Luke Lassiter, 6th .

Seventh-grade: Luke De la Garza, 1st; Preston Thompson, 3rd; Ava Fitzgerald, 6th. 

Social Studies

Sixth-grade: Mali Brockman, 5th; Berkeley Jetton, 6th.  

Seventh-grade: Abby Polak, 3rd; Jake Nimmo, 4th.  

Eighth-grade: Jake Stephens 1st; Faith Hicks, 4th. 

Spelling

Fifth-grade: Hannah Cunningham, 1st; Caroline Gillem, 6th. 

Sixth-grade: Madi Sherwood, 1st; Emily Vazquez, 6th.  

Seventh-grade: Nicole Octavio, 1st; Anna Grace Blassingame, 2nd; Isaiah Hampton, 4th.  

Eighth-grade: Luke De la Garza, 1st; Preston Cross, 2nd; Ava Fitzgerald, 4th.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.