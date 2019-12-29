Students from Paris Independent School District’ Crockett Intermediate School and Paris Junior High School combined to compete and they captured second place in the 15AAAA Academic UIL Invitational Meet. Paris students garnered 1040 points, just 187 points behind Pleasant Grove who placed first. Winners by event and grade level include:
Art Memory
Fifth-grade: Joana Ramirez, 1st; Stephanie Preston-McGrew, 2nd; Piper Kyle, 3rd; Karsyn Rancher, 6th.
Sixth-grade: Lindsey Holleman, 2nd-tie; Mary Jane Torres, 2nd-tie; Cora Cass, 3rd; Blake Tabangcora, 6th.
Seventh-grade: Anna Grace Blassingame, 1st; Nicole Octavio, 2nd; Amy Rodriguez, 3rd; Emma Cole, 4th.
Eighth-grade: Madeline Green, 1st; Stephanie Ramirez, 2nd; Addison Andrew, 3rd; Ava Fitzgerald, 4th; Faith Hicks, 5th.
Calculator
Sixth-grade: Nick Larue, 1st; Nolan Hamer, 2nd; Mason Miller, 3rd.
Seventh-grade: Tatiana Patt, 4th; Kimariah Thomas-Yates, 5th.
Eighth-grade: Luke De la Garza, 1st; Alexandra Mendoza, 3rd.
Chess Puzzles
Fifth-grade: Akshay Bacharianda, 3rd; Eli Allen, 6th.
Eighth-grade: Preston Thompson, 1st; Kelton Varner, 3rd.
Dictionary Skills
Sixth-grade: Issac Barrios, 5th; Kedan Adamson, 6th
Seventh-grade: Virginia Acosta, 3rd; Nicole Octavio, 6th.
Eighth-grade: Dakenzi Robinson, 5th; Jasmine Franklin, 6th.
Editorial Writing
Sixth-grade: Emmi Severson, 2nd; Matilyn Wolfe, 5th.
Seventh-grade: Makenzie Besteman, 1s.
Eighth-grade: Peyton Cook, 3rd; Destinee Gunn, 4th.
Impromptu Speaking
Sixth-grade: Kyra Hickle, 6th.
Seventh-grade: Avery Anthony, 1st; Kaylon Perkins, 5th; Abby Polak, 6th.
Listening Skills
Fifth-grade: Abigail Harper, 2nd; Emma Cheatwood, 3rd; Riley Nealms, 6th.
(6th grade) - April Medina, 1st; Mali Brockman, 3rd; Ciara Mahan, 4th-tie.
Seventh-grade: Abby Polak, 1st; Grant Frierson, 6th-tie (8th grade) Alexis West, 5th.
Maps, Graphs & Charts
Fifth-grade: Cale Boswell, 6th.
Sixth-grade: Israel Nimley, 5th.
Eighth-grade: Jaxon Bell, 1st; Sophie Smallwood, 2nd; Alexis West, 4th.
Mathematic
Sixth-grade: Colton Davila, 3rd; Blake Tabangcora, 6th.
Seventh-grade: Matthew Roland, 1st; Isaiah Hampton, 2nd; Nahima Ortiz, 4th.
Eighth-grade: Preston Thompson, 1st; Luke De la Garza, 2nd.
Modern Oratory
Sixth-grade: Kamal Washington, 4th.
Seventh-grade: Virginia Acosta, 1st; Avery Anthony, 4th.
Eighth-grade: Mazy Frierson, 5th; Rosemary Chavez, 6th.
Music Memory
Sixth-grade: Miles Lindsey, 1st.
Number Sense
Fifth-grade: Akshay Bacharianda, 3rd; Eli Allen, 5th.
Sixth-grade: Clary Biard, 1st; Ian Johnson, 2nd; Nolan Hamer, 3rd.
Seventh-grade: Anna Grace Blassingame, 1st; Hannah Newberry, 3rd; Matthew Roland, 4th.
Eighth-grade: Luke De la Garza, 1st; Chase Lamb, 5th.
Oral Reading
Fifth-grade: Caroline Gillem, 4th-tie; Hannah Cunningham, 4th-tie; Kaylee Morgan, 6th.
Seventh-grade: Caleb Echols, 2nd; Grant Frierson, 3rd, Virginia Acosta, 6th.
Eighth-grade: Anderson Bunch, 1st; Ava Fitzgerald, 3rd.
Ready Writing
Fifth-grade: Hannah Cunningham, 1st; Caroline Gillem, 2nd, Alexis Ketron, 4th.
Sixth-grade: Zahra Tapia, 6th
Seventh-grade: Cate Biard, 4th.
Science
Seventh-grade: Gavin Avery, 2nd; Luke Lassiter, 6th .
Seventh-grade: Luke De la Garza, 1st; Preston Thompson, 3rd; Ava Fitzgerald, 6th.
Social Studies
Sixth-grade: Mali Brockman, 5th; Berkeley Jetton, 6th.
Seventh-grade: Abby Polak, 3rd; Jake Nimmo, 4th.
Eighth-grade: Jake Stephens 1st; Faith Hicks, 4th.
Spelling
Fifth-grade: Hannah Cunningham, 1st; Caroline Gillem, 6th.
Sixth-grade: Madi Sherwood, 1st; Emily Vazquez, 6th.
Seventh-grade: Nicole Octavio, 1st; Anna Grace Blassingame, 2nd; Isaiah Hampton, 4th.
Eighth-grade: Luke De la Garza, 1st; Preston Cross, 2nd; Ava Fitzgerald, 4th.
