Three sixth-grade students from North Lamar ISD took part in the National Youth Leadership Form: Pathways to STEM this summer at the University of Texas in Dallas.
Ansley Fisher, Adyson Blount and Cameron Floyd attended one of two sessions learning by doing with hands-on simulations and workshops.
During the six-day residency program where they stayed in campus dorms, the three learned about coding, robotics, medicine and engineering. Today, most career fields require a firm foundation of science, technology, engineering and math. These high-aspiring students were able to take part in exploring these fields in depth giving them the tools needed to make decisions about their futures while making new friends.
Bailey Intermediate counselor Keith Chalupa nominated the students at the end of their fifth-grade year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.