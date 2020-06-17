Fire and rescue

JUNE 16 to JUNE 17

FD Assist Police

June 16

11:22 to 11:39 a.m., 1505 NE Loop 286.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

June 16

5:20 to 5:35 p.m., 1120 35th St. NE.

First Responder-Paris

June 16

10:05 to 10:17 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road

4:39 to 5:13 p.m., 2421 W. Austin St.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

June 16

3:51 to 3:56 p.m., N. Collegiate Drive/Pine Mill Road.

3:57 to 4:21 p.m., 1900 NE Loop 286.

Public Service

June 16

3:40 to 3:56 p.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.

5:02 to 5:04 p.m., 1444 N. Main St.

8:20 to 8:20 p.m., 1444 N. Main St.

