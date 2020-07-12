Subscribers, would you enjoy a tax break simply for subscribing to your local newspaper? And advertisers, would you enjoy a tax break simply for advertising in the newspaper? Now’s your chance to help make that happen.
U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Arizona, and Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, are the chief co-sponsors of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. This bipartisan legislation will provide an assist, not a hand out, to key local stakeholders that directly support local journalism.
Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, local news outlets were facing financial difficulties. The severe economic consequences of the pandemic have imperiled the industry’s sustainability. More than 50 local newsrooms have closed as a result of the pandemic. And here in Paris, The Paris News had to take quick action in April to remain open — we absorbed some vacant positions and trimmed our publication days per week from six to three.
Kirkpatrick and Owens have worked to craft the Local Journalism Sustainability Act – a series of three tax credits aimed at sustaining and providing a pathway to viability for the local journalism industry in the years to come. The credits include:
• Credit for Local Newspaper Subscriptions — a five-year, non-refundable credit up to $250 annually to incentivize subscriptions to local newspapers (print and online), with the credit covering 80% of subscription costs in the first year and 50% in each of the subsequent four years.
• Payroll Credit for Compensation of Journalists — a five-year refundable credit for local newspapers to employ and adequately compensate journalists, up to $25,000 the first year and $15,000 in each of the remaining four years.
• Credit for Advertising in Local Newspapers and Local Media — a five-year, non-refundable tax credit to incentivize small-to-medium sized businesses to advertise with local newspapers, as well as local radio and TV stations, up to $5,000 the first year and $2,500 in each of the remaining four years.
Right now, the bill needs co-sponsors and time is short to get them. Currently, the 4th Congressional District (our district) is without a representative as John Ratcliffe became the Director of National Intelligence. If you would like to see this bill become reality, we ask that you reach out to our neighboring representatives and ask for their support. They are: Louie Gohmert (1st District) at 202-225-3035; Van Taylor (3rd District) at (202) 225-4201; and Lance Gooden (5th District) at (202) 225-3484.
Klark Byrd
