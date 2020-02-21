Mt. Canaan Baptist notes 134th anniversary
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church will celebrate its 134th anniversary at 3 p.m., Sunday with guest speaker Alton Blakely of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Denison, Texas.
Mt. Canaan Baptist Church is at 60 Sycamore St., in Paris.
New church to hold ‘vision mixer’ Saturday
RENEW Church Texas, a new church scheduled to launch in June, will hold a Vision Mixer from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Loft@123. The event is open to the public.
“We will mix and mingle while eating great food and learning about the plans RENEW Church has to help and heal the community of Paris,” said Billy Mitchell, lead pastor. “We are super excited to be able to do the work of the Lord and give back to a community that helped me become who I am.”
Mitchell is a Paris native who moved away to pursue a career in gospel music and in the ministry. He plan to use his influence and knowledge to bring “something new and refreshing” to his hometown. The church organizers are planning community outreach events before the church opens to get to know the needs of the city.
For information about Mitchell, visit facebook.com/billy.d.mitchell or music.apple.com/us/album/be-lifted-live-single/1333144580, music.apple.com/us/album/the-sound-of-heaven-live/1484930343 or music.apple.com/us/album/king-of-glory-ep/1484924763.
Covenant Christian sets fundraiser event
A large A-frame children’s play house is among more than 100 items up for auction at the 17th annual Covenant Christian Church chili supper and auction Saturday night.
Tickets for all-up-can eat chili with all the trimmings are $6 with meal service starting at 6 p.m. at the church located at 4055 SE Loop 286.
“This is our largest fundraiser of the year with the money used in the ministries of the church,” senior co-pastor the Rev. Diana Russell said. “It’s always a fun evening.”
Furniture, collectibles, many women and children’s items are among the auction items, Russell said.
“There will be from 60 to 70 items in the silent auction with the other items auctioned live throughout the evening,” the pastor said.
