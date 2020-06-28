JUNE 25 to JUNE 26
FD Assist Police
June 25
8:22 to 8:23 a.m., 2515 Bonham St.
8:29 to 8:30 a.m., 2910 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
June 25
1:08 to 1:21 p.m., 3060 Lamar Ave.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
June 25
8:19 to 8:21 a.m., 300 Lamar Ave.
6:40 to 7:15 p.m., 1800 FR 195.
Public Service
June 25
11:04 to 11:15 a.m., 823 S. Church St.
