Fire and rescue

JUNE 25 to JUNE 26

FD Assist Police

June 25

8:22 to 8:23 a.m., 2515 Bonham St.

8:29 to 8:30 a.m., 2910 Clarksville St.

First Responder-Paris

June 25

1:08 to 1:21 p.m., 3060 Lamar Ave.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

June 25

8:19 to 8:21 a.m., 300 Lamar Ave.

6:40 to 7:15 p.m., 1800 FR 195.

Public Service

June 25

11:04 to 11:15 a.m., 823 S. Church St.

