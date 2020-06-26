Paris police responding to the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue in reference to a shoplifter arrested Kerry King on the suspicion of theft.
Upon arrival, the store clerk said a black man had stolen items from the store and left on foot. Officers found Kerry in the parking lot next door hiding and attempting to hide items underneath the hearses there.
King was placed under arrest and taken to jail. It was found that King had two previous convictions for theft, thus enhancing this charge to a felony, police said.
Welder, plasma cutter theft under investigation
Paris police responded to a burglary of a building in the 200 block of North Main Street. The complainant said someone had forced entry into the building and stole a welder and a plasma cutter. The investigation is ongoing.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 308 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday and Friday.
