Local school superintendents say they are disappointed they won’t be able to open their facilities to students for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, but they understand why Gov. Greg Abbott made that call.
Abbott on Friday announced that all schools public, private and higher education will not be opening their campuses amid concerns of coronavirus spread. The announcement came as Abbott unveiled his plan to reopen the Texas economy, which will be led by data and doctor recommendations.
“The team of doctors advising us have determined that it would be unsafe to allow students together in schools for the foreseeable future,” he said.
Paris ISD Superintendent Paul Jones said he hated to hear that for the students, but he believed it was a necessary decision for student and teacher safety and health. In response to Abbott’s announcement that teachers will be allowed in their classrooms for video instruction, Jones said several of his teachers were already doing that because they lacked sufficient internet service at home.
“Parents, it is vital to continue our at-home partnership in the education of your child/children,” he said. “This is not a perfect situation, however, we must continue to work together and support each other during this time.”
Detroit ISD Superintendent Kathie Thompson said the closure was an emotional hit because while the district was expecting to see Covid-19 cases rise, they hadn’t braced for it to spell the end of the school year.
“Our seniors had a softball/baseball season to complete, a track season that needed to run, and this would have been prom weekend,” she said. “So, we left a lot of things on the table we wanted to complete, but we understand the health of our communities must come first.”
North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart was equally disappointed to learn her classrooms will remain empty through the school year and that seniors won’t be able to make the same memories as the classes that came before them.
“My heart goes out to the seniors for the memories that they were not able to make at the end of the year,” she said. “We are waiting on guidance from (Education) Commissioner (Mike) Morath regarding a graduation ceremony. Our teachers will continue to support our students with Google Classroom and instructional packets for the remainder of the school year.”
The district’s main goal for the beginning of the next school year will be to focus on possible gaps in learning due to the extensive closure, she said.
Prairiland ISD Superintendent Jeff Ballard said school would have been in session for just three weeks had they been allowed to reopen. He said Abbott’s call was “probably for the best.”
“We are going to have graduation sometime,” Ballard said of the senior class, “but I can’t tell you when. I know teachers are sad, and most kids are sad, but I know that’s what’s best for the community.”
Cooper ISD Super-intendent Denicia Hohen-berger said she too was heartbroken for seniors, but district staff was glad to finally have clear direction for planning.
“Our teachers have really knocked it out of the park with online instruction, with a personal touch and creative ways to connect with our students. Still, the whole situation has been a difficult one for our parents and students alike,” she said. “We are proud of how everyone is putting forth their best efforts and supporting one another.”
Hohenberger pointed to district efforts such as delivery a batch of protective gear to area health systems, including Paris Regional Medical Center, and delivering 3D printed face shields to Delta County EMS, Cooper Fire Department, PRMC and Christus in Sulphur Springs as ways that students have been learning and giving back.
Honey Grove ISD Superintendent Todd Morrison in a school district note encouraged parents and students to continue their at-home learning, adding the district will soon announce plans for senior graduation.
“I appreciate everything you have been doing and everything the community has been doing,” he wrote to parents.
All superintendents said their districts will continue with meal programs and other services offered since schools were shut down. Parents are encouraged to follow district Facebook pages and check district websites.
