Claudine Flick Hicks, 88, of Paris, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Evergreen Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Samuel Evers and the Rev. Ray Evers officiating.
Mrs. Hicks was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Lamar County. She was a faithful member of Pathway International Church of God.
Her husband, Archie Lee Hicks, preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2009.
Survivors include a sister, Patsy Graum and husband, Tommy, of Paris; a brother, Johnny Flick of Paris; and special friends, Russell and Linda Holland of Paris; along with several nieces & nephews.
