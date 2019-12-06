2018 Christmas Parade 3
Immanuel Baptist Church dresses as angels and other Christmas attire for the Annual Christmas Parade Saturday night.

 Lora Arnold/The Paris News

As the congregation has done for almost 40 years, Immanuel Baptist Church, 1771 Bonham St., will present a Living Christmas Tree in three performances to add to the public enjoyment this holiday season.

In addition to the voices of a 30-member choir, the public will be treated to a light show, according to minister of education Steve Gunter.

“It’s going to be a fabulous light show, and the choir sounds great as well,” Gunter said. “Imagine all the blinking and shining you see at residences with LED lights; our tree does that. This is something people will not want to miss.”

Three free performances are scheduled — at 7 p.m., Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, and 11 a.m. Dec 15.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

