Good morning, Red River Valley!
The good news is storm chances are finally diminishing in the Red River Valley, although we'll see them return to 40% all day Thursday. Today, however, have a 20% increasing to 40% then falling to 30% chance for precipitation. Today will otherwise be mostly cloudy as more severe weather is forecast for Central Texas. The high today will be near 76 while the low will be near 62.
As I mentioned, there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly after 1 p.m. It'll be mostly cloudy again with a high near 79. Rain chances fall again to 20% for the overnight as the low gets to 63.
Then — brace yourself — it's going to be a sunny weekend, if the forecast holds up.
Friday is forecast as mostly sunny with a high of 81, with repeat performances on Saturday and Sunday. I'm looking forward to the weekend!
Have a great Wednesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.