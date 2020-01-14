Good morning, Red River Valley!
Just in case you didn't get enough fog Monday morning, here's round two. Low stratus and fog will be seen throughout much of the region as we begin to warm up from the overnight low of about 50.
It's a toss up for today's high. The area is warming, there's no doubt about that, but the question is whether the clouds will clear out and allow for more daytime heating. Given the fog through the morning until about 11 and expected low clouds, the high could be about 64 degrees. Expect to add a few degrees more if the clouds part and the sun gets to shine.
Tonight's forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. It'll remain cloudy tonight, which will help to hold in some heat and will keep the low from going below 58 or so degrees.
Wednesday is expected to be both warmer and colder than today with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The high is projected at 72 degrees, but as the south winds turn to come from the north, the low will drop to around 48 degrees overnight.
Showers and thunderstorms remain likely on Thursday, which won't warm up much past 51 degrees thanks to that colder air. Friday is highly likely to toss more rain our way as cold and warm fronts duke it out in the atmosphere. Forecast models are showing a lack of fuel for severe weather, but a strong thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
Please be careful in the fog, especially as kids get on the bus. Have a great Tuesday!
