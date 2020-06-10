Willie C. Ross

Willie C. “Bill” Ross, age 89, passed peacefully from this world on June 9, 2020, due to general old age complications.
Willie was born in the Aiken Grove Community near Clarksville, Texas, to the late Sherman Ross and Ruby Atchley Ross.
He married Iva Mae Brown Ross on July 8, 1949, in Clarksville, Texas. They lived in Ft. Worth, Texas for the majority of their years before moving to Paris in 1976 to be closer to extended family and the countryside of his youth. Bill was the devoted and sacrificial care-giver of his wife until her passing in 2013.
Bill enjoyed the challenge and unique circumstances of his 30 year career in law enforcement with the DPS as a Trooper II Highway Patrolman and carried a Special Texas Ranger commission until his death. He enjoyed playing the guitar, farming, gardening and a season of touring the nation on a Honda Gold Wing motorcycle.
The greatest gifts Bill gave his children was the value of a strong work ethic, resourcefulness, as well as his time and effort on projects through the years.
In later years, Bill accepted Christ and was baptized. At life’s end, he spoke of making peace with the Lord and having no fear of leaving this world because he knew Heaven awaited.
Willie Ross was preceded in death by his wife of 63 plus years; newborn daughter, Judy Kay Ross; daughter, Nancy Brehm; his parents; and a younger sister, Annie Violet Ross.
Surviving siblings include, Charlene Ross Davis, Henry Ross, Linda Ross Hale and Jim Ross; children include, Charles Michael Ross, Willie Castillo, Jan Ross Gailey and Tammy Ross Ray; grandchildren include, Amie Hurley, Janice Castillo Mitchell, James Castillo, Wendy and Ashley Brehm, Aaron Quisenberry and Natalie Quisenberry Shoemate; and great-grandchildren include, Jayden Hurley, Taylor Mitchell Byrd, Travis and Kathleen Mitchell, Kaylin, Jameson and Gianna Castillo, Caleb and Ewan Quisenberry and Koda Shoemate.
Willie Ross had a lively and humorous personality, could talk easily (and at great length) and was known to help others in need. Bill was deeply loved and will be missed.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville St. in Paris, Texas. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery located at 560 Evergreen, Paris, Texas.
Online condolences may be made to the Ross family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
