MARCH 28 to MARCH 30
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Billie Joe Harris, 29: Assault (Class C)/family violence.
Mark Kelly Miler, 55: Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Paris Police Department
Warren Delwane Seelye, 51: Criminal trespass.
Cody Allen Moore, 27: Burglary of a habitation.
