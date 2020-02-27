When people donate money to The Salvation Army, the nonprofit organization uses it to fund its program and to serve its mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.
Here is how your local Salvation Army served the community in December 2019 and in January 2020.
Our social services stats for December 2019:
- 22 men cases, 35 women cases and 41 family cases, which helped 294 people;
- There was 59 food boxes given out for the month of December, which feed helped 180 people;
- 15 clothing vouchers, which helped 50 people;
- 808 people were served through the Soup Kitchen. dinner Monday through Friday and lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday;
- The bread line served 675 people. That occurs Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
- In addition, The Salvation Army raised $37,383.11 in Christmas Kettles in 2019.
- 257 families signed up for Angel Tree, and 571 kids received toys and clothes for Christmas 2019.
Our social service stats for January 2020:
- 47 men cases, 39 women cases and 29 family cases, which helped 345 people;
- There were 93 food boxes given out for the month of January, which feed helped 279 people;
- 29 clothing vouchers, which helped 87 people;
- 816 people were served through the Soup Kitchen. dinner Monday through Friday and lunch at noon Tuesday and Thursday;
- The bread line served 820 people.
- In addition, The Salvation Army paid rent for four people totaling $800.
Challenges facing The Salvation Army in Paris include:
- Finances to pay for fire sprinkler system for Salvation Army Corps Building and Emergency Shelter (cost to install the fire sprinkler system estimated to be up to $100,000);
- Ongoing funding to operate the Emergency Shelter (cost estimated for monthly operation of 30 beds is $13,500);
- Donations for Family Thrift Store (sales held funding of programs).
We appreciate your prayers and support.
