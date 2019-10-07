Good morning, Red River Valley!
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Even though skies will gradually clear thismorning allowing for insolation, readings will still generally be 20-25 degrees cooler than yesterday. Some parts of Central and East Texas may remain overcast into the afternoon, and could struggle even to reach 70 as a result.
North winds will decrease a bit by this afternoon/evening, and will become light northeasterly overnight. The clearing skies and light winds should set the stage for excellent radiational cooling conditions, and lows will fall into the low 50s or even upper 40s by Tuesday morning.
