Although no cases of Covid-19 have been reported in local nursing homes, health care providers say they are following federal, state and local guidelines by wearing face masks.
On April 9, Paris City Mayor Steve Clifford issued an order requiring all nursing home health care personnel to wear a face mask or cloth facial covering at all times or face a misdemeanor charge with up to a $500 fine.
“We hadn’t been wearing them because we are a small, 16-bed assisted living facility and none of our patients have the virus,” Jana Sanders of Home Place, 115 27th St. NE, said late last week. “We check for symptoms every day in both our staff and our patients, and no one comes in but health care professionals.”
Sanders said her staff began wearing face masks as soon as she learned of the proclamation.
“I told my girls this is what we need to do when we heard about the mayor’s proclamation,” Sanders said. “I have about 10 N95 masks, but I am saving those in case we have a case.”
The staff at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare and Rehabilitation, 2885 Stillhouse Road, has been wearing masks for several weeks, according to Nick Lamkin of Diversicare Healthcare Services, owners of the center.
“We have been utilizing masks at Brentwood Terrace for some time and have met or exceeded (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations with regard to masks at all of our nursing centers,” Lamkin said in an email statement. “Masks, along with other recommended infection control protocols, are a very important part of our effort to keep our residents and our team members safe. Their safety during this challenging time is our number one priority.”
Donna Gordon, administrator at Heritage Care Center, 150 47th St. SE, said her staff has been wearing masks since Texas Health and Human Services issued an order.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on April 2 issued the “Covid-19 Long-Term Care Facility Guidance” followed by a similar order April 7 by Texas Health and Human Services.
At an April 8 town hall meeting, however, both Dr. David Salas of Salas Emergency Care and geriatric specialist Dr. Devabrata Ganguly expressed concern about some nursing home staff not wearing masks. The concern prompted the mayor to issue a proclamation the next day.
In a letter to The Paris News, Detroit resident and nursing home employee Randy Fennel expressed concern that nursing home employees are singled out by the mayor’s proclamation.
“We have to wear PPE from the time we walk in till we walk out,” he said. “What about city hall workers, the police and others that come in contact with people from all walks of life all day? But no, let’s fine the people who take care of our family members on a daily basis. And I might add on the low scale of health care workers’ pay.”
Elsewhere in the state, at least 320 residents and staff members at Texas nursing homes have tested positive for the new coronavirus. At least 18 people have died. And at least seven nursing homes, across five metro areas, are grappling with infections of 10 or more people, according to numbers collected by The Texas Tribune from various public health departments and local news reports.
One Texas City facility has seen more than 80 residents and staff members test positive for the virus. At least 78 people at a Lubbock facility became infected, while a San Antonio facility has had at least 67 people test positive.
