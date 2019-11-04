Theresa Mysedia Parnell Green, 61, our precious and loving mother, granny, sister, aunt, of Sumner, died at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with Bro. B.K. Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Pyles Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Theresa Crutchfield Parnell joined her sister, brother, mother, daddy and many more in her forever-heavenly home.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Allison Green. She left behind her pride and joy, her two sons, Scotty Parnell and Jason Parnell and wife, Stacy; Lauren Mendoza and Kenneth James Green; her sister, Lisa Adams and husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Bobby Parnell, Ashlie DeRossett, Madison Johnson, Ethan Edelhauser, Keller Limbaugh, Keagan Ward, Aubrey Miller, David Miller, Miguel Mendoza, Benjamin Mendoza and Tessa Mendoza; niece, Brittany Smallwood and husband, Chase and their son, Leland; nephew, Ethan Adams; and her precious Pomeranian, Minnie Poo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Franklin and Bobbie Ruth Rankin Crutchfield; a sister, Patty Crutchfield; and brother, Randy Crutchfield.
Online condolences may be made to Theresa’s family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
