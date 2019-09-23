Paula Mae Johnson, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 69 years of age.
She was born on Dec. 10, 1949, in Powderly, Texas, to Harry Cleburne and Lydia Mae O’Neal Smith.
Paula was a member of Calvary Methodist Church in Paris.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Shannon Hill and her husband, Jeff, of Powderly, Texas, Anne Battleson and her husband, Richard, of Skidmore, Texas, Shawn Chance and his partner, Alan Newland, of Trophy Club, Texas and Carl Johnson and his wife, Stephanie of Copperas Cove, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley Sinyard, Brock Aguilar, Charles Aguilar, Ethan Barnett, Cassie Jenkins, Shiola Johnson and Ezekiel Collins; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Travis Smith, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, James Smith, of Paris, Ronnie Smith, of Powderly and Dennis Smith, of Rawhide, Texas; sisters, Ruth Mitchell, of Stewart, Mississippi, Helen Garrison, of Powderly, Texas and Loretta Smith, of Detroit, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Kenneth Smith; and a sister, Janice Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Long Cemetery, in Powderly. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday evening, at Roden Pryor Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.