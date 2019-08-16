Sometime you’ve just got to take the bull by the horns.
After a news report last week about the Marcus Starks family’s need for help in getting running water to their home in far northern Lamar County, I received an avalanche of phone calls, emails and texts from people who wanted to help. I referred a number of people directly to Marcus, and others I told I would keep them posted about any organized effort to help the family.
I checked to see if a GoFundMe account had been started for them, and found none. What better opportunity to help a cause that I am passionate about than to set one up myself.
For those who might need a refresher, here is the gist of the story.
Marcus and his wife, Michele, live in a home on CR 45080 with a shallow dysfunctional well and a Lamar County Water Supply District line about a mile on either side of their house and about five other houses in the predominate African-American neighborhood. For the past couple of years, Marcus has been hauling water in one and five-gallon bottles to the three-bedroom, two-bath house his grandmother built in the late 1970s. Disabled due to heart problems, Marcus and his wife face an attempt by the state to remove their disabled son from the home to be placed in a group setting unless the couple can provide running water to their house.
There are efforts underway to obtain funds through a possible grant application by Lamar County Commissioners Court to the Texas Water Development Board, according to Lamar County Water Supply District board chairman Richard Drake. Grants have been obtained in the past, and Drake says he has been in contact with commissioners about the possibility. Hopefully something will come of his efforts although it could take a year or more to obtain funding.
In the meantime, a short-term solution would be to fix a pump on the well, or as may be needed, to do work on the well itself. Thus, the need for funds.
Understandably, the Lamar County Water Supply District can’t forego it’s long-standing policy to require up-front payment for the cost of extending water lines beyond existing service lines. In this particular case, Drake said it’s about 4,000 feet in one direction to the neighborhood and about 4,800 feet in the other direction — almost a mile in either direction.
I’ve known Richard Drake to be a man of his word. And, as president of the water board, I know he will do everything in his power to see that this family and their neighbors receive county water. During a conversation with him Thursday, Drake said the water district serves 7,500 retail customers and less than 1 percent of the people in Lamar County are without access to county water.
“It’s a goal of mine to see that everyone who wants county water gets it; but, it costs money to lay those lines and put in those meters,” Drake said. “Hopefully we can find grant funds for these neighbors for the water line.”
As generous as the people are in our community, I am confident the Starks family will soon have running water in their home. A contribution to the GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/f/marcus-starks-family?fbclid=IwAR2rKMLQmwsAPomQT-1m4QxWIEVKeWOHzhyN_ag0iavMdMuCz0fBIxDDncg would be appreciated.
