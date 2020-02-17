Stik N Shoot Magnetic Lighting Systems has been selected for the 2020 Best of Paris Award in the Hunting and Fishing category by the Paris Award Program.
Each year, the Paris Award Program identifies companies that believed to have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These companies help make the Paris area a great place to live, work and play, organizers said.
“I am so humbled and honored to receive this award,” said Wes Adamson, Stik N Shoot owner and CEO. “The company was founded in 2011 and has maintained manufacturing operations in Lamar County. We distribute our products across all 50 states, Canada and the UK. I want to thank everyone for all their support. I couldn't have done it without you. We are proud sponsors of the Paris Police Officers Association.”
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2020 Paris Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Paris Award Program and data provided by third parties.
The Paris Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Paris area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Paris Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
