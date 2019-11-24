Paris Junior College Drama Dept. donates to Lamar County Humane Association
During the recent Paris Junior College production of “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical,” donations for the Lamar County Humane Association were accepted from attendees. 

During the recent Paris Junior College production of “Gilligan’s Island: The Musical,” donations for the Lamar County Humane Association were accepted from attendees. Students and instructors from the PJC Drama Department presented them to association representatives.  “Thanks to everyone who donated items,” Drama Instructor William Walker said. “Many animals will benefit from these donations.” Shown at the donation to the Lamar County Humane Association are, in front from left, Ingeborg Hodge and Hannah England; center row, from left, Molly Law, LCHA Shelter Liaison Shelly Corley, and Brandon McCormick; back row from left, Lucas Rolf, Grace Marie Hignight, PJC Drama Instructor Robyn Huizinga, Udanti Rendsland, PJC Drama Instructor William Walker, Hunter Rogers, and LCHA President Keith Flowers.

