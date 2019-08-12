Police responding to a 3:22 p.m. Saturday theft call in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street were told a woman had placed packages of bacon inside her purse and was attempting to leave the store without paying for them.
The woman was later identified as 50-year-old Janice Reed of Hugo, Oklahoma. As an officer attempted to place Reed under arrest, she pushed the officer and attempted to flee in a vehicle.
Reed fought with the officer again, police said. She was arrested and charged with theft, resisting arrest and evading arrest with a previous conviction.
Reed was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. The officer was injured with a few minor scrapes and abrasions.
Police: Lawn mowers taken in burglary
Paris police responded to a burglary in the 500 block of Fitzhugh Avenue at 9:06 p.m. Friday.
It was reported someone had entered a garage and stole a Lawn Boy lawn mower. Two other lawn mowers also were reported missing from the side of the residence.
Police said the incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 224 calls for service and arrested eight people during the weekend.
