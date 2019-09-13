Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jean Blake Minter, 67, of Tyler is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Smith Temple Church of God in Christ with Bishop David R Houston as eulogist. Burial will be in Egypt Cemetery in Blossom, Texas, under the direction of Community Funeral Home, of Tyler.
Mrs. Minter died on Sept. 1, 2019.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1951, in Paris, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Granvel Blake Sr.; and a son, Quinlan Minter. Survivors include spouse, Kethie Minter Sr.; mother, Bessie Blake; two sons; Kethie (LaKethya) Minter Jr. and Antonio Minter; five brothers; one sister; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Community Funeral Home Chapel of Tyler.
