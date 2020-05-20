The pavilion by the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive, will host a Memorial Day service featuring keynote speaker Craig Reed, pastor of Holy Cross Episcopal Church. Reed was a U.S. Navy chaplain who was embedded with Marines during a tour in Iraq, organizer Johnny Williams said.
The service is planned for 11 a.m. Monday, followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, weather permitting, Williams said. Boy Scouts Troop 2 will post and retrieve the colors. Patriotic music will be provided by Kenny Baus.
