Good morning, Red River Valley!
If you enjoyed Saturday's weather, you're going to like today. The forecast calls for another hot, humid and cloudy day, although those clouds should clear as the day wears on. Expect a high of 89 degrees with a south southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 71.
Have a happy Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.