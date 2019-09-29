Good morning, Red River Valley!

If you enjoyed Saturday's weather, you're going to like today. The forecast calls for another hot, humid and cloudy day, although those clouds should clear as the day wears on. Expect a high of 89 degrees with a south southeast wind of 10 to 15 mph. 

Tonight should be mostly clear with a low around 71.

Have a happy Sunday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

