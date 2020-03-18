Richard Ray Grimes, 69, of Blossom, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Services are not scheduled at this time.
Richard, the son of Charlie and Ruth Rhodes Grimes, was born on Jan. 10, 1951, in Paris, Texas.
He graduated from Paris High School. His career with Kimberly-Clark spanned 28 years before his retirement. Richard was an avid artist.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Connie; two sisters, Pam Tribble and husband, Ron and Sharon Bell and husband, Bruce; nephews, Michael Tribble, Kyle Tribble and Josh Tribble; a special aunt, Bettie Rhodes; and special nieces, Delesha Jeffery, Dawnetta Ryan and Tater Bethea; along with a host of friends.
