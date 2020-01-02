DEC. 31 to JAN. 2
Paris Police Department
Gwendolyn Biggerstaff, 51: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Jerry Wayne Pratt, 53: Criminal trepass.
Rayla Jeanette McCurry, 43: Robbery.
Ervin DeJuan Gray, 32: Aggravated sexual assault.
Roderick DeShawn Jones, 37: Assault family/household member, impede breathing.
Tony DeShong Robins, 49: Manufacture/delivery of a conrolled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, unlawful possession of a fiream by a felon, violation of parole.
Dana Samwell Carmichael, 39: Judgment nisi/forgery of a financial instrument, $100 to $750.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Karen Theresa Sarver, 34: Unauthorized absence for a community correctional facility.
Thomas Lee Spray, 40: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Teneshia Aztesh Johnson, 28: Forgery of a financial instrument.
Meagan Jane McCurry, 32: Speeding (exceed prima facia limit), 59 mph/35 mph.
Dustin Allen Elrod: 28: Burglary of a habitation.
