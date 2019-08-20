Beautiful morning, Red River Valley!
Heat advisories for the five-county area remain in effect, with Delta, Fannin, Lamar and Red River County's already extended through 7 p.m. Wednesday. For Choctaw County, it's in effect from noon to 9 p.m. and again from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
That's because a stalled high pressure system is working with high humidity to crank up the thermostat. Today's forecast high is 98 degrees with a heat index value as high as 110 in some areas. Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low of 77.
Until that ridge of high pressure flattens out later this week, we're going to stay dry, meteorologists said. Friday is the area's next shot at precipitation as the forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service's heat advisory reminds us to check on neighbors and pets, especially the elderly and young children.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening," it states. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
Be smart, stay cool and have a great Tuesday!
