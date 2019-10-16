Politics is dirty business. The American public has known this since the dawn of modern politics, and it was cemented in our public history with the release of the Nixon tapes. But few times in history has it been on such blatant display as it was Tuesday when conservative activist and Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan released the full audio of a June 12 meeting with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.
“I can’t stand (Richardson Democratic state Rep.) Ana-Maria Ramos. I mean Jon Rosenthal makes my skin crawl. He’s a piece of sh--.”
“What I would love to be able to do, candidly, is kind of have — I don’t want to say an agreement — but have an understanding.”
“If we can make this work, I will put your guys on the floor next session.”
An offer was made by Bonnen for attacks on members of his own party, heard in conversation with Sullivan as they were joined by then-House Republican Caucus Chairman Dustin Burrows. They are the words of a person below the office of Texas House speaker.
Sullivan weaponized the recording this summer, first accusing Bonnen of doing exactly what he’s heard doing on the recording, and then by picking and choosing representatives to come listen to portions of it. It prompted the Texas House General Investigating Committee, which has subpoena power, to request a probe by the state’s elite investigative unit, the Texas Rangers, the Texas Tribune reported.
Yes, politics is a dirty game, but Bonnen willingly participated in a tit-for-tat conversation that out of respect for his peers and constituents never should have happened.
Regardless of any pending criminal charges, Bonnen should relinquish the House gavel to a lawmaker who will treat the position with the respect it deserves.
Klark Byrd
