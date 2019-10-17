OCT. 16 to OCT. 17
Paris Police Department
Tradavious Arnold Leeks, 17: Burglary of a habitation.
Jonathan Eldrick Hannah, 37: Criminal trespass, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds in a drug free zone.
Christopher Lavon Lewis, 41: Burglary of a building.
Shonna LaKay Harmon, 43: No liability insurance.
Cornelius LaTray Carter, 27: Possession of a dangerous drug, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Johnny Lee McLemore, 24: Motion to revoke/unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Aaron Michael Parrott, 27: Criminal nonsupport.
Taylor JoNell Jones, 28: Display expired license plates, abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Roderick DeShawn Jones, 37: Capias pro fine/proof of financial responsibility, abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect.
Constable Precinct 5
Tamara Ivane Hardy, 36: Credit/debit card abuse/elderly.
