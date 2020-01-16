Fire and Rescue

JAN. 15 to JAN. 16
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:12 to 8:20 a.m., 3610 N. Main St.
7:56 to 8:18 p.m., 3010 Clarksville St.
Grass/Brush fire
4:08 to 4:25 p.m., 2600 Spur 139.
First Responder-Paris
6:23 to 6:32 a.m., 2535 W. Sherman St.
8:18 to 8:34 a.m., 733 S. Church St.
12:41 to 12:55 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
1:26 to 1:51 p.m., 1975 Walker St.
7:36 to 7:48 p.m., Lamar Ave.
9:33 to 10:18 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
10:02 to 10:22 p.m., 1555 17th St. NE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
2:44 to 2:46 a.m., 5600 FR 1497.
5:58 a.m., 2400 SW Loop 286.
Public Service
6:33 to 6:57 p.m., 2440 Cleveland St.
