Paris Community Theatre will close out its 2019-20 season with the 1966 Broadway hit musical, “Cabaret,” and auditions for the daring, provocative and highly entertaining show will begin with a pair of choreography workshops next week.
“Anyone wishing to audition for ‘Cabaret’ can learn some of the basics of the show’s choreography at these workshops,” said Amy Burrows, co-director of the show with Celia Ann Stogner. “We’ll meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m., and again on Feb. 22 at the Brown Center, 115 Clarksville St. For those who cannot attend either of the workshops, the audition choreography — for the Kit Kat Club Ensemble and Emcee — will be taught again at the dance audition set for Feb. 25.”
According to Burrows, those who attend the dance workshops/audition should dress comfortably in shoes and clothing they can easily dance in.
“The Kit Kat Club girls and guys and the Emcee must be able to dance well,” said Burrows. “Other patrons of the club need not participate in the dance audition.”
Acting and music auditions for “Cabaret” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Brown Center.
“Singers should be prepared to sing a short selection from ‘Cabaret,’ and, if you want, a short musical selection of their choice. Don’t prepare to sing an entire song. Just a short section will work,” Burrows said. “There will be no piano accompaniment for the song of their choice, so they should be prepared to pick something they are comfortable singing and relax and have fun. We encourage everyone to watch and or listen to YouTube videos and soundtracks to assist them in preparation for the audition.”
“Cabaret” explores life in 1931 Berlin, amid the rise to power of the Nazis, for the country’s natives as well as expatriates living in the city.
The original production took eight of the 11 Tony Awards it was nominated for, and the 1972 movie adaptation won eight Oscars.
The call-back list will be posted at the Brown Center on the Paris Community Theatre Facebook page on Feb. 26 and call-back auditions will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Brown Center. Not making the call back list does not mean you have not been cast.
The final cast list will be posted Feb. 28 at the Brown Center and on the group’s Facebook page. First read-through is set for March 2.
Audition packets will be available at the Brown Center on Monday.
Anyone unable to make those audition dates is asked to contact Amy Burrows at scout7860@gmail.com to make other arrangements.
“Cabaret” opens on the Paris Community Theatre stage May 8. Additional shows are set for May 9 and 10 and 15-17.
