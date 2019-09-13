Karaoke at its finest is in store for those who attend kick-off activities Saturday for this year’s Lamar County United Fund drive at Paris Ford Lincoln, 2020 NE Loop 286.
Activities begin at 11 a.m. with “Drive 4UR Community” with Paris Ford contributing up to $6,000 at the rate of $20 for each test drive. Sonic Drive-In is providing free corn dogs and Rue 82 will provide entertainment until 2 p.m. when karaoke competition begins.
I attended last year’s competition and was impressed with the amount of local talent involved. I’m looking forward to seeing who wins a traveling trophy now held by the Lamar County Welfare Board. The winner is determined by the number of votes each singer receives at $1 a vote.
This year’s singer line-up includes Terry Bull, Habitat for Humanity; Melissa Jones, Meals on Wheels; Stephen Gerrald, Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society REACH Center; Sharon Eubanks, CASA for Kids; Dr. Phillip Bandel, The Salvation Army; Gleenese Cooper, New Hope Center; Chris Parks, Paris Kiwanis Imagination Library; Weezy Hardin, City Square; and Henry Shaw, The King’s Daughters.
Lamar County United Way fundraising just gets better and better as it reaches more and more people for the 25 community non-profit agencies it supports.
Executive director Jenny Wilson is getting ahead of the game this year with Facebook blasts featuring long-time United Way supporters speaking out about the wide-range of support it takes to make sure the most effective agencies serving this community have funds necessary to continue their work. What a way to touch the hearts of thousands of people.
For example, First Federal Community Bank loan specialist Kandace Davidson said she gives “to help build a better place for us to all work, life and raise our families … whether it’s a safe place for kids to go after school, a shelter for those who have nowhere to go, a hot meal delivered to the elderly, or a teddy bear given to a scared and hurting child, my dollar counts.”
To name a few agencies filling those needs, there’s the Boys & Girls Club, Children’s Advocacy Center, Downtown Food Pantry, The King’s Daughters, Meals on Wheels, New Hope Center, the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society and Lamar County Child Welfare Board, all which receive major funding. Other agencies answer other important needs as well.
I agree with RPM Staffing business development representative Kelly Moss when she posted: “Lamar County United Way is a centralized resource to the community and area organizations, acting as a voice for those in need … and bringing together programs to strategically position initiatives to effectively generate, organize and distribute resources.”
Those are some mighty powerful words, but so true. What better way to meet community needs than by United Way, with its strong board and highly capable executive director, serving as coordinator of both resources and services, which helps prevent duplication of efforts.
In another Facebook post, Lynn Patterson of Paris Kiwanis Imagination Library, said he supports United Way because he knows partner agencies work hard to make the community a better place to live and he knows money raised here, stays here.
“And when telemarketers call, it is convenient to be able to tell them “we give all our charitables donation to our church and the United Way, good bye.’”
For whatever reason one might be encouraged to contribute, the United Way needs the support of the community to reach another $500,000 goal and to continue it support of the 25 agencies it represents.
There’s not a more fun way to contribute than by helping decide who gives the most entertaining karaoke performance Saturday afternoon. See you at Paris Ford Mercury and join me for a corn dog.
