Floy Lee Waller Smith, 88, passed into the next life to be with her Lord on Jan. 9, 2020.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, at Bogata United Methodist Church, with Dr. Ed Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Sulphur Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the fellowship hall of the church one hour prior to the service.
Floy was born in Sulphur Bluff, Texas, on Feb. 8, 1931, to R.W. “Wilbur” and Nora Bassham Waller. Unknowingly, her future grandmother-in-law, Mrs. El Vira Smith, assisted as midwife in her delivery.
After dating Carl B. “Bunky” Smith on horseback for some time, she married him in Sulphur Bluff on Valentine’s Day in 1951. For the next 59 years, they lived on their Red River County ranch and raised crossbred and registered Beefmaster cattle. Floy continued operating the ranch after his death in 2010.
Floy’s roles as wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker, at various times included serving as a Sunday School teacher, fish-hook baiter, children’s taxi driver, cowgirl, school room mother, family seamstress, large animal veterinarian and an excellent cook of wide reputation. Her homemade bread always sold quickly at the church bazaar, and her chicken-fried steak was legendary. She frequently opened her home to others on holidays. Floy also was the receptionist for Dr. E.E. Brooks in Bogata, Texas, for 26 years.
She was a member of Bogata United Methodist Church and numerous ranching affiliated organizations. Floy and Bunky enjoyed square dancing, boot-scootin’ and playing card games with friends. She particularly looked forward to the Bassham reunion in Sulphur Bluff each year.
She is survived by a son, Monte Warren Smith and wife, Frieda, of Crowley; a daughter, Patti Lynne Knowles and husband, Bruce, of Deport; grandchildren, Dana Floy Murphy and husband, Matt, of Dallas, Monica Ashley Jones and husband, Cody, of Crowley, Jesse Adam Knowles, of McKinney and Austin Warren Smith and wife, Vanessa, of Fort Worth; great-grandchildren, Owen and Violet Knowles, of McKinney and Bristol, Brylee and Bronson Jones, of Crowley; step-great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Kathleen, of Fort Worth; and many cousins and friends.
Casket bearers will be, Adam Knowles, Austin Smith, Cody Jones, Matt Murphy, Jimmy Helfferich and Neil Rozell.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
