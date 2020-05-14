With local communities still working to flatten the curve and quell the coronavirus pandemic, the Reno City Council agreed to extend its disaster proclamation another month to June 12.
The proclamation, which the city first approved on March 23 and took effect at the start of April, grants the mayor the authority to exercise additional powers in the Texas Disaster Act.
The proclamation also sets in place social distancing guidelines in public parks and closes off all access various facilities, such as the baseball field at Reno Kiwanis Park.
