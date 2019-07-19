Calvary United Methodist Church will host its annual back-to-school clothing sale Aug. 3 in Fellowship Hall, 3105 Lamar Ave. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“We have been doing this for years to help families during this time of year,” event organizer Dee Jackson said. “We have lots of winter coats; we have jeans; we have clothing — everything from infants to adults.”
Items are priced at 50 cents each with a limit of 15 items per child with no limit on adult clothing. New underwear and socks for children are 25 cents each. Families are given a number upon registration the day of the sale and then numbers are called to prevent overcrowding.
Clothing is being collected at the church office through Thursday with volunteers working from 1 to 7 p.m. the week of July 29 sorting and folding clothes.
“We also need volunteers the day of the sale helping with intake, serving as cashiers or floor workers,” Jackson said. “We will have a brief training session the evening of Aug. 2.”
Those interested in working should call Jackson at 540-760-1772.
Parking for the event is on the north side of the church with registration in the Vickers Building to the east with the sale in Fellowship Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.