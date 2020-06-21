The Paris Harley-Davidson Dealership on the loop is bringing back the Friday Night Cruise, just not near Culbertson Fountain.
“This way they can keep it going,” Manager Shelbi Craig said.
The meetup will still be on the first Friday of every month, from 6 to 9 p.m., only it will be at the dealership, according to Larry Young, who is taking over planning of the event from Bob Slagle. The first comeback meetup will be on July 3, and not just classic car owners are invited, but motorcycles, trucks and more are asked to attend. For that first meeting, the dealership will provide free hot dogs and drinks, Craig said.
Paris Harley-Davidson is located at 2875 NE Loop 286. For information, call 903-784-6392.
