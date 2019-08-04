Stanley Ray Miller, 36 formerly of Paris, passed away July 14, in Galveston, Texas.
A memorial service has been set for Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Porter officiating. No formal visitation has been scheduled.
Stanley Ray was born in Paris, Texas on
Sept. 23, 1981, to Anthony Ray and Tammy Miller. He was a loving and caring person. He was the life of the party, an outgoing person that everyone loved to be around. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his parents, Anthony Ray and Tammy Miller; sister, Melissa; brother, Anthony Eugene; special friend, Bobbie Williams; numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Debra Kay Miller; grandparents, Scotty and Emma Miller, Gary and Patsy Curtis.
Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.fry-gibbs.com.
