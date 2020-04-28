Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today is another severe weather day, although much of the stronger storms are expected to sweep through late tonight. To start with, we'll have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning and again after 2 p.m. Expect cloudy skies and a high of 82.
Winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph with 25 mph gusts will continue to prime the atmosphere with warm Gulf moisture ahead of a low pressure system making its way down the Central Plains. There will be a strong cap of warm air that should keep a lid on powerful storms throughout the day. But as the low pressure system makes its way south, it will spark storms capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service. New rainfall between 1 and 2 inches is possible with the storms.
A line of severe storms are expected to pass through the Red River Valley sometime between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Then, we're going to chill out. Wednesday is offering partly sunny skies, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Drier and cooler north winds are expected at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday night should be clear with a low around 51.
Thursday also promises to be sunny with a high near 76.
Stay weather aware, stay healthy and enjoy your Tuesday!
