Donald Ray Benton, age 88, passed into life eternal on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 23, at Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, Texas.
He was born in Doniphan, Arkansas on Jan. 4, 1931, to Harlan Benton and Ruby Mayes Benton.
When he was still a young boy, his family moved to Kilgore, Texas, where he grew up and graduated from Kilgore High School. He was considering a career in the Air Force but, during a Sunday night worship service at McCary’s Chapel Methodist Church, he said, “While we were singing the last hymn I found myself walking up to the preacher. I told him ‘I don’t know what this means, but I think I’ve been called to preach.”
He worked his way through Lon Morris Junior College and Texas Wesleyan College. While at TWC he was appointed to his first church in Godley, Texas. After graduating he was called to First Methodist Church in McAllen, Texas as a youth pastor. That is also where he met the love of his life, Rose Marie Bentsen and they married on May 16, 1953.
From there they moved to Austin where he graduated from Austin Presbyterian Seminary while serving at First Methodist Church in Austin. They also celebrated their first two children, Don, better known as Dink and Donna. Then they moved to Dallas where they had three more children, David, Dallas and Deborah.
“Dr. Don” served at Highland Park, Spring Valley and Lovers Lane United Methodist Churches and retired in 1994. But he never left the ministry. He still served as preacher, pastor and minister for the folks at CC Young, a United Methodist retirement community, where he and Mom lived forever, together.
Though he suffered from a broken heart after losing his Rosie in Jan. of 2019, he still ministered, carried the word and shared the grace and love of God through Christ until he was called to Heaven.
He was also a missionary and ministered in all 50 states and 38 foreign countries, an avid golfer, he loved hunting and riding, his roping, cutting and just plain horses. He loved watching his kids and, especially his grandkids, play all kinds of sports.
He was a teacher, earned his doctorate at SMU, Perkins School of Theology, was president of a college, authored several books, was honored by the Texas State House, Senate and Governor, prayed the invocation for the US Senate, attended the National Prayer Breakfast and so much more.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years; his parents; and step-father Tillman C Jowers, of Kilgore; two sisters, Faye Benton Holt, of Dallas and Becky Jowers, of Waxahachie; and a son, David Benton, of Dallas.
He is survived by his children, son, Don “Dink” Benton and his wife, Shelley, of Clarksville; daughter, Donna Benton, of Dallas; son, Dallas Benton and his wife, Stacey, of Dallas; daughter, Debbie and her husband, Jake Deason, of Plano; and a wonderful caring angel, Tomesha Donsereaux, who loved and cared for Dr. Don and Rosie. “Bon’ Daddy” or “Grandad” and “Mamo” have seven grandchildren, Bonnie, Michael, Trey, Collin, Cody, Stephanie and Paige. And four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, the Rev. Jim Benton and his wife, Yvonne, of Amarillo and Fletcher Jowers and his wife, Merryl, of Waxahachie. And he has loving friends everywhere, around the world.
There was a public visitation at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas on Monday, Oct. 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no formal visitation in Clarksville, but friends may come by to pay their respects and sign the register at Clarksville Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from noon to 6 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held at The Arrowhead Ranch under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church in Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, donations please may be made to the Lone Star, Boxelder or Annona Methodist Churches where Dr. Don attended, preached and worshipped when visiting Red River County.
