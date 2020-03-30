Good morning, Red River Valley!
We're in store for a wet one. Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, but chances ramp up to 100% chance after 4 p.m. That will continue through the night. With clouds in the sky and winds from the east, the high will be around 60 degrees. Tonight, the low will get to about 51, and winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
If you go out — and remember, you are strongly urged to only go out for essentials — bring an umbrella. Have a great day!
