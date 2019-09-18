With each roll of the die, CitySquare Paris visitors found out if they were one step closer to thriving or one step closer to homelessness.
“Due to a new public policy cutting funding to government nonprofits, you lose access to the monthly bus passes you have been using to get to and from school and work. You now have no transportation and have to depend on your abusive boyfriend. Move back 3 spaces.”
“You use public transportation. Your commute requires you to take two buses and a train to get to work. Your child’s school called, and she is sick. You have to take public transportation to pick her up. Roll the dice to see how long it takes.” Rolls a 1. “It takes you two and a half hours, and you feel very judged by the school. Move 1 space back.”
CitySquare Paris walked attendees to its poverty simulation game Tuesday through those and other such tough choices facing those on the verge of homelessness, encouraging them to reach out and help either through the organization’s own programs or of their own initiative.
“These are not far-fetched, made-up scenarios,” said Maggie Kerby, the board director for CitySquare Paris. “This is real life, and we’re learning from it as we go.”
The game came from CitySquare’s main operation out of Dallas and the stories shared with volunteers who work with vulnerable and homeless populations.
“I think it was very enlightening, very informative and made me aware of other people’s situations,” attendee Yolanda Hernandez said.
For her, the game engendered empathy for the situations some people go through trying to
struggle their way out of poverty, adult education specialist with Paris Junior College Maria Nava said.
“I felt bad for the others,” she said. “Every little thing pushed them back. It could have been they got caught with drugs or your player, she didn’t do too well. Every scenario was very informative, and it was sad to hear that people are like that.”
The game helped explain the “why” of how people got into homelessness, Charlie Norwood said.
“It was and opportunity to understand the unfortunate details that caused someone to be in this lifestyle and prevents people from getting out of it,” he said.
The program’s goal is to help fight the effects of poverty “through service, advocacy and friendship,” Program Director Laura Woodruff told the approximately 40 attendees.
A big part of achieving the program’s goals, she added, was to limit the effects of poverty in children’s lives, which they do through a mentoring program.
One of the program’s volunteers, Rob Spencer, shared with the group how enriching his mentoring a young student at Aikin Elementary School has been for him and his mentee.
“I’m going to be on this journey with him for as long as he needs me,” Spencer said.
CitySquare Paris has goal to get their mentoring program up to 100 volunteers, he said, and right now it sits at 60.
The best and biggest effect CitySquare has, Woodruff said, is by being a good neighbor.
“They become, really, our friends,” she said.
For information about the program, contract Woodruff at CitySquare at 903-706-2992 or email her at lwoodruff@citysquare.org.
