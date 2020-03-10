Wesley Graum, 100, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Buddy Barnett officiating. A private burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Graum, the son of Duffy and Claudia Palmer Graum, was born on Sept. 9, 1919, in Telephone, Texas.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Following his military service he worked for Convaire at an air base in California.
He and his wife, Ruby Lee, later moved to Sherman where he worked for Johnson & Johnson. When he and Mrs. Graum moved to Paris he worked at Campbell Soup Company.
Wesley was a member of Southside Baptist Church. He spent countless hours studying his Bible and loved spending time in the Word. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a 32nd Degree Mason.
His beloved wife, Ruby Lee Graum, preceded him in death on May 23, 2009.
Survivors include two nephews, Tommy Graum and wife, Patsy, of Paris and David Allen and wife, Debra, of Ft. Worth; and a niece, Naomi Graum, of Mt. Pleasant; along with a host of friends.
