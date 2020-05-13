Julie Justice Stephens, 52, of Powderly, was arrested at her residence on a felony warrant charging her with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Stephens had been identified as a person involved in an altercation at 3:07 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of 41st Street SW. Police said Stephens fled the scene and refused to stop when the officers attempted to stop her.
Stephens was later taken to the Lamar County Jail. Online records show she was free on $3,500 bond.
Police investigating assault complaints
Paris police are investigating a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a person in the Paris Regional Medical Center emergency room told them two men assaulted him while he was walking in the 200 block of 7th St. NW.
Police met with the complainant at 12:01 a.m., and were told of the assault and a demand for money. During the assault, one of the men pulled a large knife and swung it at the complainant, police were told. The complainant showed a large laceration on his hand. Police were told the men ran away, jumped into a vehicle and drove away.
At 6:52 a.m. Tuesday, police took a report of an assault in the 100 block of 30th Street NW. Police were told a 35-year-old man strangled a 24-year-old person with his hands during a domestic dispute. The man fled the scene before officers arrived, police said, and the complainant did not seek medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Police also learned of an assault at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Stone Avenue, where it was reported that a 22-year-old man strangled a 21-year-old person during a domestic dispute. The man also fled the scene before police arrived, and the complainant did not seek medical treatment. That incident also is under investigation.
Burglary under investigation
Paris police were called to the 2800 block of Stillhouse Road at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary. Police were told someone broke into an office by entering through a window. Once inside, personal information items were taken. Police are investigating.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday.
